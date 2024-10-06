Advertisement
Published Oct 6, 2024
Kansas State moves up two spots in AP Top 25, one in Coaches Poll
Kevin Fielder  •  EMAWOnline
In a week best described as "blood week," Kansas State benefited in the AP Top 25 and USA Today Coaches Poll, moving up into the top 20 of each.

Seven teams in the AP Top 25 lost, including No. 1 Alabama, No. 4 Tennessee, No. 10 Michigan, and No. 11 USC, who lost to unranked opponents. Two teams -- USC and Michigan -- moved under K-State, who moved up two spots to No. 18, tied with Oklahoma and Indiana.

K-State moved up just one spot in the USA Today Coaches Poll, coming in at No. 19. The Wildcats are the fourth highest-ranked Big 12 team, coming in behind Iowa State (No. 13), BYI (No. 15), and Utah (No. 17).

Colorado, who K-State will play on Saturday night, received votes in both polls but is unranked.

The full polls are below.

AP Top 25 Poll - Week 7

RankTeam (First place votes)Trend

1

Texas (52)

+1

2

Ohio State (9)

+1

3

Oregon

+3

4

Penn State

+3

5

Georgia

-

6

Miami (FL)

+2

7

Alabama

-2

8

Tennessee

-4

9

Ole Miss

+3

10

Clemson

+5

11

Iowa State

+5

11

Notre Dame

+3

13

LSU

-

14

BYU

+4

15

Texas A&M

+10

16

Utah

+2

17

Boise State

+4

18

Kansas State

+2

18

Indiana

+5

18

Oklahoma

+1

21

Missouri

-12

22

Pittsburgh

-

23

Illinois

+1

24

Michigan

-14

25

SMU

-

USA Today Coaches Poll - Week 6

RankTeam (First Place Votes)Trend

1

Texas (44)

-

2

Ohio State (11)

+1

3

Oregon

+3

4

Georgia

+1

5

Penn State

+2

6

Miami (FL)

+2

7

Alabama

-5

8

Ole Miss

+3

9

Tennessee

-5

10

LSU

+2

11

Clemson

+3

12

Notre Dame

+1

13

Iowa State

+3

14

Texas A&M

+7

15

BYU

+4

16

Oklahoma

+1

17

Utah

+1

18

Missouri

-9

19

Kansas State

+1

20

Indiana

+4

21

Michigan

-11

22

Boise State

+4

23

Illinois

+2

24

Pittsburgh

+3

25

SMU

+10

