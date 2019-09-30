News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-30 16:02:03 -0500') }} football Edit

K-State to wear alternate uniforms vs. Baylor

Grant Flanders • KStateOnline
@GrantFlanders
Producer

Kansas State unveiled new uniforms on Twitter, Monday.

The new look will feature a white helmet with the purple powercat, the regular purple home jersey and new white pants.

The Wildcats will wear them on Saturday when they host Baylor.

