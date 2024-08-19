Kansas State offensive lineman Camden Beebe has medically retired from football, he announced on social media.

Advertisement

"No matter how hard you work or how badly you want something, sometimes God has other plans. When I started playing football at a very young age I have always dreamed of playing at the highest level," Beebe wrote in a statement on his Twitter account. "Unfortunately, due to a medical issue I can no longer live that dream and have decided to medically retire."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGFuayB5b3UgZm9yIGV2ZXJ5dGhpbmcgSy1TdGF0ZSBmYW1pbHks IGZvcmV2ZXIgYW5kIGFsd2F5cyBhIHdpbGRjYXQg8J+SnCA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3QuY28vRmVhUzY4bjRLaSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0ZlYVM2 OG40S2k8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsg8J2TkvCdk6rwnZO28J2TrfCdk67wnZO3 IPCdk5HwnZOu8J2TrvCdk6vwnZOuIChAQ2JlZWJlXzU2KSA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NiZWViZV81Ni9zdGF0dXMvMTgyNTY1ODk2 MTIyMTExMjE4Nj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5BdWd1c3QgMTksIDIw MjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6 Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1 dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Following in the footsteps of his older brother, Cooper, Camden Beebe committed to K-State as a part of their 2023 recruiting class. The younger Beebe was ranked as a three-star recruit. Beebe did not appear in a game as a true freshman, opting to use his redshirt. As a redshirt freshman, he was gearing up to compete for a spot on the Wildcats' two-deep depth chart.

*** USE CODE "KICKOFF24" FOR 60% OFF THE FIRST YEAR OF AN ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTION TO EMAWONLINE. SUBSCRIBE HERE. ***

Beebe also announced on his Twitter account that he would transition to a student coaching role with the program. "I will now be joining the coaching staff as a student coach and doing everything I can to help the team I love," he wrote. "Thank you to the K-State family for everything, forever and always a Wildcat."