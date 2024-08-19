Kansas State offensive lineman Camden Beebe medically retires
Kansas State offensive lineman Camden Beebe has medically retired from football, he announced on social media.
"No matter how hard you work or how badly you want something, sometimes God has other plans. When I started playing football at a very young age I have always dreamed of playing at the highest level," Beebe wrote in a statement on his Twitter account. "Unfortunately, due to a medical issue I can no longer live that dream and have decided to medically retire."
Following in the footsteps of his older brother, Cooper, Camden Beebe committed to K-State as a part of their 2023 recruiting class. The younger Beebe was ranked as a three-star recruit.
Beebe did not appear in a game as a true freshman, opting to use his redshirt. As a redshirt freshman, he was gearing up to compete for a spot on the Wildcats' two-deep depth chart.
Beebe also announced on his Twitter account that he would transition to a student coaching role with the program.
"I will now be joining the coaching staff as a student coach and doing everything I can to help the team I love," he wrote. "Thank you to the K-State family for everything, forever and always a Wildcat."
