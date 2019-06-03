News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-03 08:13:18 -0500') }} football Edit

K-State offer means a lot to Stufflebean

Ingd1zu6zxr7d1sdskdc
Stufflebean grabbed his Kansas State offer on Sunday evening. (Derek Young/KSO)
Derek Young • KStateOnline.com
@dyoungrivals
Recruiting Analyst
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Patience paid off for McPherson athlete Cody Stufflebean. The Class of 2020 recruit was offered by Kansas State on Sunday evening based on his performance at the first one-day camp of the year host...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}