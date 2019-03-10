Kansas State offers QB with Big 12 ties
What has been a bit of a mystery on the Kansas State recruiting front thus far in the Class of 2020 has been the pursuit of a quarterback. Nothing has materialized into anything of the serious natu...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news