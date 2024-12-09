Kansas State offseason preview: Dates, rules, and storylines to know

Although Kansas State will participate in the Rate Bowl on Dec. 26, the off-season will begin before that.

The timing of that bowl game and the transfer portal opening presents a unique and interesting situation for Kansas State's coaches, who will have to balance bowl preparation with retooling their roster for the 2025 season.

Last season, the Wildcats were active in the transfer portal, adding ten new players. Those new additions were headlined by starting left tackle Easton Kilty (North Dakota), running back Dylan Edwards (Colorado), and backup quarterback Ta'Quan Roberson (UConn).

The Wildcats will likely take a similar approach this season, adding immediate impact players in the transfer portal. That means Kansas State will likely have a smaller transfer portal class, much like last season.



That approach comes from head coach Chris Klieman's focus on building through the high school ranks and not looking for quick fixes in the transfer portal. Kansas State has long preferred developing high school prospects over multiple years and not changing their entire roster every season.

"If I ever go and say, 'I'm going to quick fix this and flip that to 23 transfers and four high school kids, I'll do something else," Klieman said during Early Signing Day. "I got to do something else because I still believe in developmental kids."

With the transfer portal opening, here are some key dates, rules, and storylines to know.