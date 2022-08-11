Kansas State Position Battle: Back-up nose guard
When discussing the next position battle of fall camp in Manhattan, we'll dive into the options that sit behind Eli Huggins at the nose guard position. There's two avenues available to Mike Tuiasos...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news