KSO's Derek Young has learned senior punter Devin Anctil is currently on scholarship and is no longer a walk-on after a junior season that saw him earn honorable mention All-Big 12 honors.

Anctil has actually been on scholarship for some time now, but it's never been reported or something we had confirmed at KSO until today.

Anctil averaged 43.6 yards a punt last season but played in only six games, leaving him short of the needed attempts to qualify in Big 12 and national rankings. His average would have ranked best in the Big 12.

This gives K-State 82 players currently on scholarship, and since Anctil is a senior it will not have an impact on how many players the Wildcats can sign in this recruiting class.