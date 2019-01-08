The Battle High product had been committed to North Dakota State but flipped to the Wildcats after Chris Klieman took the head coaching position in Manhattan. Another factor was also the Bison signing Iowa State transfer Zeb Noland for the position.

One of the last signees of the early period for Kansas State was quarterback Jaren Lewis of Columbia, Missouri.

According to his father Jason, Jaren Lewis has already graduated high school and will also be an early enrollee. He will arrive in Manhattan to begin his college career this month. He will be a full participant for spring football, as well.



That is a big coup for Klieman and company, and specifically quarterbacks coach Collin Klein.

K-State will have four scholarship quarterbacks for the spring instead of just three. The other three are obviously starter Skylar Thompson and returners John Holcombe and Sammy Wheeler.

Of course, Alex Delton has transferred to UTEP and Chris Herron will not arrive until the summer.

Not only does the increased depth matter, but it's also going to provide a major chance to jump start the development of Lewis.