Kansas State ranked No. 18 in the AP Top 25 poll

Chris Klieman
Chris Klieman (© Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports)
Kevin Fielder • EMAWOnline
Publisher
@TheKevinFielder

With little surprise, Kansas State will begin the season ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 poll.

On Monday, the AP released its first Top 25 poll of the season, with K-State debuting at No. 18. Their placement is similar to the first USA Today's Coaches Poll, where K-State was ranked No. 17, second among Big 12 programs (Utah was ranked No. 13).

However, unlike the Coaches Poll, the Wildcats are not the second highest-ranked program in the Big 12 in the AP Top 25. Oklahoma State, who ranked one spot below them in the Coaches Poll, debuts at No. 17.

AP TOP 25 POLL (AUG 12)

1. Georgia

2. Ohio State

3. Oregon

4. Texas

5. Alabama

6. Ole Miss

7. Notre Dame

8. Penn State

9. Michigan

10. Florida State

11. Missouri

12. Utah

13. LSU

14. Clemson

15. Tennessee

16. Oklahoma

17. Oklahoma State

18. Kansas State

19. Miami (FL)

20. Texas A&M

21. Arizona

22. Kansas

23. USC

24. NC State

25. Iowa

