With little surprise, Kansas State will begin the season ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 poll.

On Monday, the AP released its first Top 25 poll of the season, with K-State debuting at No. 18. Their placement is similar to the first USA Today's Coaches Poll, where K-State was ranked No. 17, second among Big 12 programs (Utah was ranked No. 13).

However, unlike the Coaches Poll, the Wildcats are not the second highest-ranked program in the Big 12 in the AP Top 25. Oklahoma State, who ranked one spot below them in the Coaches Poll, debuts at No. 17.