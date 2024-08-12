Kansas State ranked No. 18 in the AP Top 25 poll
With little surprise, Kansas State will begin the season ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 poll.
On Monday, the AP released its first Top 25 poll of the season, with K-State debuting at No. 18. Their placement is similar to the first USA Today's Coaches Poll, where K-State was ranked No. 17, second among Big 12 programs (Utah was ranked No. 13).
However, unlike the Coaches Poll, the Wildcats are not the second highest-ranked program in the Big 12 in the AP Top 25. Oklahoma State, who ranked one spot below them in the Coaches Poll, debuts at No. 17.
AP TOP 25 POLL (AUG 12)
1. Georgia
2. Ohio State
3. Oregon
4. Texas
5. Alabama
6. Ole Miss
7. Notre Dame
8. Penn State
9. Michigan
10. Florida State
11. Missouri
12. Utah
13. LSU
14. Clemson
15. Tennessee
16. Oklahoma
17. Oklahoma State
18. Kansas State
19. Miami (FL)
20. Texas A&M
21. Arizona
22. Kansas
23. USC
24. NC State
25. Iowa
