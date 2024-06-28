Kansas State head women's basketball coach Jeff Mittie is here to stay. On Friday, the school announced that the school and Mittie agreed on a new five-year contract extension.

The extension will keep Mittie in Manhattan through the 2028-29 season.

"Coach Mittie and his staff have done an unbelievable job building and sustaining a championship caliber women’s basketball program here at K-State," Director of Athletics Gene Taylor said in a statement. "As evidenced by our record season a year ago, excitement is at an all-time high, and that can be attributed to the leadership of Coach Mittie, the staff he has assembled and the student-athletes that continue to work hard every day to compete at the highest level. We look forward to many more years of him leading our program."

