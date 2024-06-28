Kansas State reach contract extension with Jeff Mittie
Kansas State head women's basketball coach Jeff Mittie is here to stay. On Friday, the school announced that the school and Mittie agreed on a new five-year contract extension.
The extension will keep Mittie in Manhattan through the 2028-29 season.
"Coach Mittie and his staff have done an unbelievable job building and sustaining a championship caliber women’s basketball program here at K-State," Director of Athletics Gene Taylor said in a statement. "As evidenced by our record season a year ago, excitement is at an all-time high, and that can be attributed to the leadership of Coach Mittie, the staff he has assembled and the student-athletes that continue to work hard every day to compete at the highest level. We look forward to many more years of him leading our program."
K-State has reached the postseason eight times since Mittie took over, amassing a 190-135 record. Entering his 11th season in charge, Mittie is set to become the third coach in program history to reach 200 wins with the Wildcats.
Last season, the Wildcats finished with a 26-8 record, including a 16-2 record at home. The Wildcats earned the No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament, hosting the first two rounds of the tournament.
During the off-season, Mittie dipped into the transfer portal to add AAC Player of the Year Temira Poindexter and Missouri State transfer Kennedy Taylor. The program also retained center Ayoka Lee.
"We are excited about the future of the program. Our players continue to do great things on the court and off making a difference at K-State and in the community. We have great momentum going into this upcoming season," Mittie said. "I appreciate the continued support of Gene Taylor and Jill Shields for our staff and athletes.”
Between the new additions and the return of four starters from last season's roster, the Wildcats are primed to compete near the top of the Big 12 and could be a legitimate threat to win the conference.