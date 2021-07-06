Kansas State Recruiting Big Board 7.5.2021
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
1.) CHAS NIMROD: We see Kansas State as the overwhelming favorite and he would be the highest-ranked member of the class if it comes to fruition. (Last: 2)
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news