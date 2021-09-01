Kansas State Recruiting Big Board 9.1.2021
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
1.) TRANSFER DEFENSIVE TACKLE: Linebacker was the position in crisis this past offseason, as well as the secondary due to attrition. After the 2021 season, the defensive tackle position will need t...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news