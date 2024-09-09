PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1UNUZNWDlWSzkxJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVQ1Rk1YOVZLOTEnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1UNUZNWDlWSzkxJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Kansas State's game vs BYU set for late Saturday night kickoff

Kevin Fielder • EMAWOnline
Publisher
@TheKevinFielder

The Big 12 Conference and ESPN announced on Monday that Kansas State's conference opener against BYU will air at 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21.

The game is set to air on ESPN and will be the only Big 12 game to air on the flagship station that day.

The other Big 12 games taking place on Sept. 21 are as follows:

Matchup Kickoff Station

Kansas @ West Virginia

11 a.m.

ESPN2

Houston @ Cincinnati

11 a.m.

FS1

Arkansas State @ Iowa St.

1 p.m.

ESPN+

Arizona St @ Texas Tech

2:30 p.m.

FS1

Utah @ Oklahoma St

3 p.m.

FOX

TCU @ SMU

4 p.m.

The CW

Baylor @ Colorado

7 p.m.

FOX

K-State @ BYU

9:30 p.m.

ESPN

The game marks K-State's first game to kick off after 9 p.m. CT since a non-conference game against UCLA in 2009. That game kicked off closer to 10:30 p.m., with the Bruins defeating the Wildcats, 23-9.

K-State and BYU have met nine times in the past, but this is the first time they've met since the 1997 Cotton Bowl. It's also the first matchup in Provo since 1977.

BYU has won their first two games of the season, beating Southern Illinois and SMU. They'll play Wyoming this weekend to set up their conference opener.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMDYiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2thbnNhc3N0YXRlLnJpdmFs cy5jb20vbmV3cy9rYW5zYXMtc3RhdGUtcy1nYW1lLXZzLWJ5dS1zZXQtZm9y LWxhdGUtc2F0dXJkYXktbmlnaHQta2lja29mZiIsCiAgICBjc19mcGlkOiAn Km51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBpdDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZG06ICcq bnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGR0OiAnKm51bGwnCiAgfSk7CiAgKGZ1bmN0aW9u KCkgewogICAgdmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVtZW50KCJzY3Jp cHQiKSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFnTmFtZSgic2Ny aXB0IilbMF07IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9hZGluZyB0aGUg ZXZlcmdyZWVuIHZlcnNpb24gb2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3YXlzIGhhdmUg dGhlIGxhc3QgdmVyc2lvbgogICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6Ly9zLnlpbWcu Y29tL2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2RlLmluc2VydEJl Zm9yZShzLCBlbCk7CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9zY3JpcHQ+CiAg PGltZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFyY2guY29tL3A/ YzE9MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGa2Fuc2Fzc3RhdGUu cml2YWxzLmNvbSUyRm5ld3MlMkZrYW5zYXMtc3RhdGUtcy1nYW1lLXZzLWJ5 dS1zZXQtZm9yLWxhdGUtc2F0dXJkYXktbmlnaHQta2lja29mZiZjNT0yMDIy NzMzMTA2JmN2PTIuMCZjaj0xJmNzX3VjZnI9MCIgLz4KPC9ub3NjcmlwdD4K PCEtLSBFbmQgY29tU2NvcmUgVGFnIC0tPgoKCg==