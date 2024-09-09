Kansas State's game vs BYU set for late Saturday night kickoff
The Big 12 Conference and ESPN announced on Monday that Kansas State's conference opener against BYU will air at 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21.
The game is set to air on ESPN and will be the only Big 12 game to air on the flagship station that day.
The other Big 12 games taking place on Sept. 21 are as follows:
|Matchup
|Kickoff
|Station
|
Kansas @ West Virginia
|
11 a.m.
|
ESPN2
|
Houston @ Cincinnati
|
11 a.m.
|
FS1
|
Arkansas State @ Iowa St.
|
1 p.m.
|
ESPN+
|
Arizona St @ Texas Tech
|
2:30 p.m.
|
FS1
|
Utah @ Oklahoma St
|
3 p.m.
|
FOX
|
TCU @ SMU
|
4 p.m.
|
The CW
|
Baylor @ Colorado
|
7 p.m.
|
FOX
|
K-State @ BYU
|
9:30 p.m.
|
ESPN
The game marks K-State's first game to kick off after 9 p.m. CT since a non-conference game against UCLA in 2009. That game kicked off closer to 10:30 p.m., with the Bruins defeating the Wildcats, 23-9.
K-State and BYU have met nine times in the past, but this is the first time they've met since the 1997 Cotton Bowl. It's also the first matchup in Provo since 1977.
BYU has won their first two games of the season, beating Southern Illinois and SMU. They'll play Wyoming this weekend to set up their conference opener.