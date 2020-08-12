KStateOnline - Kansas State's new football schedule

The Big 12 conference and Kansas State have announced the new and revised football schedule for the 2020 season. The full schedule can be seen in the tweet below.

Some of the highlights are that they will open up the year at home versus Arkansas State on September 12 and that will be followed by a bye week.

Their first conference game is on the road against Oklahoma on September 26. They finish the year against Texas inside Bill Snyder Family Stadium on December 5.

K-State will also host Texas Tech, Kansas and Oklahoma State. They'll also travel to TCU, West Virginia, Iowa State and Baylor.