Kansas State's unlikely, but possible, pathway to the Big 12 Championship

With one regular season game left, Kansas State no longer controls its destiny in the race for a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game. However, the Wildcats can still return to Arlington with the required chaos.

The Wildcats are one of nine teams in contention for a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game. Two teams -- Arizona State and Iowa State -- control their destiny, while the rest need help.

As one of the three-loss teams in the race, the Wildcats will need three of the two-loss teams to lose this week. Those teams are Arizona State, Baylor, BYU, and Colorado. They'll also need to beat Iowa State.

Arizona State is an 8.5-point favorite against Arizona and has a 71.6% to win by ESPN Analytics. The game will kick off at 2:30 p.m. on FOX.

Baylor is a 1.5-point underdog against Kansas, and ESPN Analytics says the Bears have a 51.7 percent to lose. Baylor is the early game on Saturday, kicking off at 11 p.m. on ESPN 2.

BYU will play Houston on Saturday night and is a 13-point favorite. According to ESPN Analytics, BYU has an 87.2 percent chance to win.

Colorado is a 16-point favorite against Oklahoma State and is given an 81.5% chance to win by ESPN Analytics. Colorado will get the action started on Friday afternoon.

Here are the pathways for K-State to make the conference championship on Dec. 7.