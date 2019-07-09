Kansas State senior defensive end Reggie Walker was named to the 2019 Preseason All-Big 12 team as chosen by media representatives who cover the league, the conference office announced Tuesday.

Walker, a first-time honoree, was a 2017 Second Team All-Big 12 performer as a sophomore a year after earning Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year accolades in 2016. He has 16.0 career sacks sit two away from entering the school’s top-10 list, while his 30.0 tackles for loss are nine shy of entering the K-State record book.

A ballhawk throughout his career, Walker has eight career forced fumbles to tie for third in school history – one shy of the school record – and tie for second nationally among active players. Half of his career forced fumbles came last season when he also totaled 35 tackles, 12.5 TFLs and 7.5 sacks. He led the Big 12 and ranked 10th nationally in forced fumbles in 2018, in addition to ranking sixth in the conference in sacks and tied for eighth in TFLs.

Kansas State travels to AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, next Tuesday to participate in 2019 Big 12 Football Media Days. Walker has been added to the list of Wildcat representatives, joining head coach Chris Klieman, Skylar Thompson, Dalton Schoen, Wyatt Hubert, Trey Dishon and Denzel Goolsby.

Live coverage of media day will be from 9 a.m., to 1 p.m., on FS2, FCS Central and various FSN regional affiliates. Fans can follow the Wildcats at Big 12 Media Day on K-State’s various digital media outlets – www.k-statesports.com, Twitter (@KStateFB), Facebook (@KStateSports) and Instagram (@KStateFB).