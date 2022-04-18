Kansas State target Dylan Edwards to trim list and decide soon
Unsurprisingly, Derby running back Dylan Edwards was among the best players on the field last weekend in Kansas City at the UC Report camp that was partnered with Under Armour. He put on a show in ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news