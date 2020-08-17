KStateOnline - Kansas State to allow for reduced capacity at football games

On Monday afternoon, Kansas State athletics announced that they would permit Bill Snyder Family Stadium to be filled up to 25 percent of capacity with fans for football games during the 2020 regular season. This is a number that is also reflective of what was has been announced by Big 12 peers, Texas and Texas Tech, to name a few.

It was an agreement made between the athletic department and Riley County health officials.

Some other highlights include that face coverings will be required for admission and will be required to be worn throughout the entire time one is inside the venue. No tailgating is allowed and re-entry will also be prohibited.

There will be expanded alcohol sales, however.

For more information, read the statement provided by K-State HERE. A thread is on The Foundation, at THIS LINK, for fans to discuss it together.