Kansas State wide receiver Kade Warner sat in a captain meeting with his teammates and head coach Chris Klieman discussing various topics when Klieman mentioned that the Wildcats had an “alternate.” Warner was confused. He didn’t know what Klieman meant by the statement, but then the head coach left the room and returned with a special edition, alternate white helmet that Kansas State is going to wear on Saturday versus Tulane when K-State looks to improve to 3-0 on the season. The white shell features Walking Willie Wildcat on one side of the helmet, while the other side of the helmet sports the player’s number in black print while the Wildcats maintain their gray facemasks. To better match the white helmet, Kansas State is wearing white pants with their traditional home purple jerseys. “It was definitely really, really cool,” Warner said of the alternate uniforms that K-State is wearing this weekend. “And it’s something that is very rare, from what I’ve heard from all the players here, they don’t do it very often. I think the wildcat on the helmet is one of the first times they have ever worn it and everything, so I’m really excited for how it’s all going to look on Saturday.”



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5GcmVzaCBvZmYgdGhlIGxvdCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28v aWFtWkJ3RUZmTiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2lhbVpCd0VGZk48L2E+PC9w PiZtZGFzaDsgSy1TdGF0ZSBGb290YmFsbCAoQEtTdGF0ZUZCKSA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0tTdGF0ZUZCL3N0YXR1cy8xNTY5NzU4 MTAwMTcyODA0MDk2P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJlciAx MywgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJo dHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJz ZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Kansas State teased the special edition uniforms on social media on Monday afternoon by sharing a video of head football equipment manager Al Cerbe speaking to the entire team – something he usually wouldn’t do. Before showing the alternate look in the video, though, it ended with an excited room of players reacting to the alternate helmet.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGluZ3Mgb2YgdGhhdCBuYXR1cmUg8J+RgDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vS3N1U3dhZ1RlYW0/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+QEtzdVN3YWdUZWFtPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vanFK d3loamhNQiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2pxSnd5aGpoTUI8L2E+PC9wPiZt ZGFzaDsgSy1TdGF0ZSBGb290YmFsbCAoQEtTdGF0ZUZCKSA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0tTdGF0ZUZCL3N0YXR1cy8xNTY5NDMyNTk2 Mjg2Njg1MTg0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJlciAxMiwg MjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRw czovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9 InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK