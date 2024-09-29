Kansas State v. Oklahoma State: Offensive PFF Grades, Snap Counts
Kansas State returned to the win column on Saturday, beating No. 20 Oklahoma State, 42-20.The K-State offense played their best game of the season against the Cowboys, posting an impressive 42 poin...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news