in other news
Big 12 Matchups to Watch before Kansas State vs. Colorado
With a late kickoff for K-State, here are two Big 12 games to watch before the 'Cats kickoff in Colorado.
• Grant Snowden
Week 7 Scouting Report: Colorado's Defense vs. Kansas State's Offense
Previewing Kansas State's offensive matchup against Colorado's defense.
• Kevin Fielder
Week 7 Scouting Report: Colorado's Offense vs. Kansas State's Defense
Looking at Colorado's offense and the challenges they'll present to K-State.
• Kevin Fielder
K-State's offense preparing for another loud road environment on Saturday
K-State will play in a loud environment on Saturday night.
• Kevin Fielder
3 Defensive Keys to a Kansas State victory over Colorado in Week 7
K-State will play one of the best offenses in college football on Saturday night.
• Kamden Tatkenhorst
in other news
Kansas State vs. Colorado Review: Defensive PFF Grades, Snap Counts
Kansas State
2025Commitment List
Updated:
athlete
position
stars
- TE
- S
- OT
- PRO
- ATH
- WDE
- WR
- S
- OLB
- CB
