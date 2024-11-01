Kansas State vs. Houston: Staff Predictions for Saturday's Game

(Photo by Christian Proscia)

Kansas State will return to the road on Saturday, traveling to the Lone Star State to play the Houston Cougars. Last season, Houston traveled to Manhattan but was shutout, falling 41-0. Running back DJ Giddens led the way, totaling 96 yards and two touchdowns in the win. The Cougars have shown more promise this season under new head coach Willie Fritz. While their 3-5 record is relatively pedestrian, the Cougars have kept games close, including a four-point loss to a then-ranked Oklahoma early in the season. Last week, Houston picked up a 17-14 win over Utah at home. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. The game will air on FOX.

Houston's defense has proven they are legit, allowing just 22 points per game. That includes a stifling run defense where Houston allows just 4.3 yards per attempt. A solid run defense might help contain K-State, who have relied heavily on the legs of their deep running back room, but it's hard to imagine it making much of a difference. Sure, Houston has looked better over the last few weeks, but their offense lacks the firepower to beat a team like K-State. As a result, I feel reasonably confident in saying K-State will come away with a comfortable win. Look for Dylan Edwards and K-State's tight ends to have strong performances. Houston's defensive line is built to stop the inside run, which could open up more lanes on the perimeter for Edwards. Score Prediction: Kansas State 31, Houston 14

Many people are calling this a trap game for K-State as they take on Houston on Saturday. While it could be that, I don’t think Houston’s good enough to take the Wildcats down. K-State is better than the Cougars in all facets of the ball. With the rain projected to come down during kickoff, ball security will be a key. If K-State can play turnover-free football, they’ll return from H-Town with a victory. Score Prediction: Kansas State 27, Houston 14

Kansas State will be able to control the game in Houston. With projected rain in the forecast, I’m expecting the 'Cats to control the ground game and the clock as well. However, if Houston pulls a nice crowd they could affect the game. But Kstate’s playmakers will be too much for the Cougars. Score Prediction: Kansas State 31, Houston 17

Kansas State hits the road again this weekend to head down to Houston, facing them in a blackout on the road with a chance of rain. Houston has been a bit of a surprising team this year in the conference, and the last time the Cats faced Willie Fritz, they lost at home to his Tulane team. I don’t think that will be the verdict in this contest, as I expect Kansas State to handle business. Score Prediction: Kansas State 35, Houston 17