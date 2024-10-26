Kansas State vs. Kansas: Staff Predictions for Saturday's Week 9 Game

(Photo by © Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)

On Saturday, Kansas State will welcome their cross-state rivals, Kansas, for another edition of the Sunflower Showdown. Outside of the apparent fact that this game means more than any on K-State's schedule, the Wildcats are looking to continue their push for a potential spot in the Big 12 Championship Game. Kansas, entering this game fresh off their first win against a FBS opponent, is looking to play spoiler. According to Vegas, the Wildcats are favored by 9.5 points, with the game expected to be a high-scoring affair. Here are the EMAWOnline staff predictions for the Sunflower Showdown.

Kevin Fielder - Staff Publisher

Kansas's 2-5 record might not be the most fair result, but it's where the Jayhawks sit over midway through the season. The Jayhawks have been in their fair share of one-score games, struggling to pull them out for various reasons. On the other side, K-State has had no issues pulling out games, riding a three-game win streak that includes road wins against Colorado and West Virginia. While the Wildcats return to Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Saturday, those experiences should help them in a game with added pressure and stakes. Kansas's offense has firepower, and there's a constant threat of Jalon Daniels and Devin Neal breaking off a massive run, but I feel confident that K-State's defense is playing some of its best football at the right time. If K-State's run game can continue to find success early, Kansas's defense will have no match for the K-State offense. This game is going to be close, and it's going to be a dogfight, but I think K-State has more firepower to come away with the win. Score: Kansas State 33, Kansas, 26

Kamden Tatkenhorst - Staff Writer

Despite the Jayhawk’s struggles this season, I fully expect this to be a very competitive Sunflower Showdown. Just like last year's battle, expect a back-and-forth game. These teams have the same identity and play through their running back. I think whoever’s quarterback plays better will win this game. Avery Johnson has had a better year than Jalon Daniels, and that continues on Saturday. Score Prediction: Kansas State 34, Kansas 27

Grant Snowden - Staff Writer

I think this will be a closer game than many people anticipate. Kansas is a team that has struggled all year, only gaining wins over Lindenwood and Houston, so part of me feels this is a game where Kansas has nothing to lose and can afford to throw everything at K-State. However, this Kansas State team seems to get better every week in almost every aspect of the game. If Johnson can toss the ball as he did against West Virginia and DJ Giddens has a better game, I'd be surprised not to see a Wildcat victory. Score Prediction: Kansas State 38, Kansas 31

Jake Stephens - Staff Writer

Kansas State looks to extend its winning streak versus its state rivals, Kansas, to 16 straight wins. The Jayhawks come into this game having somewhat of a letdown season so far, being only 2-5 as a team projected to finish near the top of the conference. The key to this game will be the front seven for each team, and I think K-State has the better one. Score Prediction: Kansas State 45, Kansas 24