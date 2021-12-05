Kansas State vs LSU in the Texas Bowl, January 4

After a 7-5 regular season, Kansas State has been chosen to compete in the Texas Bowl on January 4 against LSU.

It is the second bowl appearance for Chris Klieman since being hired as the head coach in Manhattan. They did not make a bowl game in the year prior to his arrival as the K-State football boss.

The first bowl game was a Liberty Bowl loss to Navy.

Iowa State and the Wildcats were both considered by each of the two bowls they were selected to, much like in 2019. And just like in 2019, it will be the Cyclones that head to Orlando and play in the Cheez-It Bowl.

The outcry should be far lesser this time since Matt Campbell and company did finish with a better conference record and defeated Kansa State in Manhattan.