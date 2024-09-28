Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State: How to Watch, Odds, Gameday Information
Oklahoma State and Kansas State will match up in a battle between ranked opponents on Saturday.
Both of these squads are looking for their first conference win after the Wildcats lost to BYU and Oklahoma State lost to Utah at home.
Despite being early in the season, this has a must-win feel for both teams. Here is all you need to know ahead of kickoff:
Opponent Background
Oklahoma State Cowboys
2024 Record: 3-1
Previous Result: 22-19 loss vs Utah
Head Coach: Mike Gundy
Gameday Information
Kickoff time: 11 am CST
TV:
ESPN
Announcers: Bob Wischusen (Play-by-Play) Louis Riddick (Analyst) Kris Budden (Sideline)
Stream: Hulu TV, Sling, YouTube TV, FuboTV
Local Radio:
K-State Sports Network; k-statesports.com (Listen)
Announcers: Wyatt Thompson (Play-by-Play), Stan Weber (Analyst), Matt Walters (Sideline)
National Radio:
Westwood One
Announcers: Nate Gatter (Play-by-Play), Derek Rackley (Analyst)
SiriusXM Satellite Radio Ch. 82, and on the SiriusXM App
Betting Odds
Spread: Kansas State -5
Total: 57.5 points
Series History
Oklahoma State leads the all-time series against Kansas State, 43-24. Last season, Oklahoma State won in Stillwater, Okla., 29-21.
Last five matchups:
2023: 29-21 Oklahoma State
2022: 48-0 Kansas State
2021: 31-20 Oklahoma State
2020: 20-18 Oklahoma State
2019: 26-13 Oklahoma State