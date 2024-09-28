Kansas State will return to Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Saturday morning, looking to recover from a disappointing loss to BYU. On Saturday, the Wildcats will welcome an Oklahoma State team that caused them problems last season. In Stillwater, the Cowboys beat K-State 29-21 in a game defined by turnovers. Here is what the EMAW Online staff thinks about how the 2024 version of the rivalry will go.

Kevin Fielder (3-1)

K-State has historically responded to losses with some of their best games of the year, and I don't think this year is any different. While Oklahoma State still features the firepower of dynamic running back Ollie Gordon III and others, they're a team searching for answers to get their offense moving consistently. That resulted in two games almost unbecoming of Oklahoma State, with a come-from-behind victory against Arkansas and a loss to Utah to open up conference play. To some degree, K-State has looked a little bit more complete, though they have their own issues. Regardless, I think the rushing attack from DJ Giddens and Dylan Edwards will allow the Wildcats to control the game and come away with a win. Score Prediction: Kansas State 31, Oklahoma State 27

Kamden Tatkenhorst (3-1)

Chris Klieman has been as good as it gets off a loss, and I think that’ll remain true on Saturday, and K-State will pick up a key home victory over Oklahoma State. I think the biggest key in this one will be how K-State’s offense bounces back. After not scoring a touchdown a week ago, I think Avery Johnson will lead this group to a big offensive showing. Score Prediction: Kansas State 34, Oklahoma State 27

Jake Stephens (3-1)

Kansas State welcomes Oklahoma State in a battle of top 25 teams this weekend. While both teams come into the game off of a conference loss, this game has massive late-season implications as the loser more than likely plays themselves out of the chance of a college football playoff berth and Big 12 title. Look for the battle between OSU’s run game and the Kansas State front seven to be the difference in this game. If the Cats' defense provides a wedge that can’t be pushed back on, I think the Cats could take home a big win. Score Prediction: Kansas State 38, Oklahoma State 14

Grant Snowden (3-1)

The last time Oklahoma State came to the Bill they had a rude awakening. However, I think they’ll keep it closer this Saturday with both teams coming off disappointing losses. Oklahoma State star running back Ollie Gordon is off to a slow start to the season, but he can’t be looked over, and the front 7 will have a tough ask with him in the backfield. Alan Bowman’s arm has looked good early in the year too, so the secondary will have to be near perfect. I think the star power for the Cats will be on full display this weekend with a ground heavy offense. Score Prediction: Kansas State 31, Oklahoma State 24