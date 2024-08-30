PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1UNUZNWDlWSzkxJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVQ1Rk1YOVZLOTEnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

Kansas State vs. UT-Martin: Staff Predictions for Saturday's Week 1 Game

Kevin Fielder • EMAWOnline
Publisher
@TheKevinFielder

Kansas State's football season will begin on Saturday night when they welcome FCS opponent UT-Martin to Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

The Wildcats, unsurprisingly, enter the game as heavy favorites. According to DraftKings, K-State is currently favored by 36 points. The Wildcats performed well against the spread last year, finishing with an 8-4-1 record.

K-State's season opener will kick off at 6 p.m. and air nationally on ESPN+. Here is how the EMAW Online staff thinks K-State will fare against UT-Martin.

KEVIN FIELDER - SITE PUBLISHER (0-0; 0-0 ATS)

UT-Martin has emerged as one of the most stable FCS programs, winning the last three Ohio Valley Conference titles. As a result, K-State isn't taking UT-Martin lightly and isn't counting them out from making the game interesting.

While UT-Martin might make this competitive, I'm not betting against K-State, especially with the talent they have. I expect Avery Johnson and DJ Giddens to have strong games on the ground, and K-State should control the game's pace without much problem.

I don't think K-State covers because 36 points is a wide margin, but they should have no problems winning this game.

Score: Kansas State 43, UT-Martin 14

KAMDEN TATKENHORST - STAFF WRITER (0-0; 0-0 ATS)

I don’t expect the Wildcats to have any problem in their 2024 season opener against the Skyhawks. UT-Martin is a well-respected FCS program but should show no match for K-State. I expect Avery Johnson to shine in his first regular-season start, and the defense to keep UT-Martin in check.

Score: Kansas State 48, UT-Martin 10

JAKE STEPHENS - STAFF WRITER (0-0; 0-0 ATS)

This is a very exciting season for Kansas State, with an expanded college football playoff format the odds to make the playoffs have gone way up, and Kansas State is deep in the conversation of teams that could get there from the Big 12.

The Cats will handle business against the Skyhawks this weekend to set the tone for the season. Look out for the rushing attack of Avery Johnson, DJ Giddens, and Dylan Edwards. They should help make this offense two-dimensional with the run and the pass, and make it virtually impossible for UT Martin to stop them.

Score: Kansas State 45, UT-Martin 7

GRANT SNOWDEN - STAFF WRITER (0-0; 0-0 ATS)

I think the Cats backfield this season will be too much to handle for the Skyhawks this Saturday and there should be some easy scoring drives for this offense as long as they're in the game. The defense looks really deep this season, more than in previous years in my opinion, but it is football, and big plays will happen.

Score: Kansas State 48, UT Martin 10

***

