Kansas State Basketball Scholarship Chart POS. Fr. So. Jr. Sr. Commits PG 1 1 1 SG/SF 1 2 1 Stretch 4 2 Bigs 1 2 1 12/13 3 2 5 2 1

Welcome to a newly formatted Roster & Recruiting Center for Kansas State basketball in advance of the 2019-2020 season. This constantly updated document will help you track K-State's roster, scholarship count, recruiting needs and progress each time you check back. NOTE: The list of recruiting targets is not representative of all prospects K-State is recruiting, simply those we've heard the most chatter about in relation to the Wildcats.

POINT GUARDS (2 on scholarship)

Shaun Neal-Williams

SR - JR - David Sloan SO - Shaun Neal-Williams FR -

Position & Recruiting Outlook: There's always talk about position-less basketball, right? A document like this needs the roster broken up, somehow, to make it work. And I have essentially settled on point guards, wings, stretch fours and traditional bigs. That doesn't mean, however, K-State will start a lineup featuring players under those traditional labels, or that players won't fit multiple positions. Back to the point of position-less basketball, the point guard position could be the best example of that. It's absolutely possible K-State will start a lineup at some point in 2019-2020 that will not feature either Shaun Neal-Williams or David Sloan in the lineup. And, a guy like Neal-Williams could be in the lineup at the two or three, as well. These two, however, represent the most true point guards on the roster. Neal-Williams is the more gifted, fluid athlete, while Sloan is more skilled as a facilitator and shot-maker. No battle will be more interesting to watch than the one between the junior and sophomore for the lead at this position. K-State is thrilled to have landed the commitment of Class of 2020 PG Nijel Pack, already, and is done at the position from a recruiting perspective.

Commitments (1): Nijel Pack

TWO-GUARDS/WINGS (4 on scholarship)

Cartier Diarra

SR - Xavier Sneed JR - Cartier Diarra, Mike McGuirl SO - FR - DaJuan Gordon

Position & Recruiting Outlook: Maybe you'd like one more here as far as numbers go, but quality-wise this is the strength of the K-State roster and a group that should help the Wildcats remain very competitive in the Big 12 Conference. Senior Xavier Sneed was close to leaving his name in the NBA Draft, but the talented wing from St. Louis has returned to K-State for his final season. Sneed, who produced despite being a third/fourth option and rarely having plays run for him, now get to be the focal point of the offense and should be one of the best defenders in the entire league. An all-conference type year is possible. I'm not even certain Sneed will be K-State's best player, however, as crazy as that sounds. Junior guard Cartier Diarra (who could also start at the point, potentially) feels absolutely poised for a breakout season, and we have first-hand knowledge of other Big 12 coaches sharing concern related to how good Diarra will be when he becomes a top option within this program. Mike McGuirl has played loads of meaningful minutes in his first two years at K-State. He's tenacious defender, underrated/explosive athlete and a capable shooter. Developing more on offense - specifically the ability to add a floater or a way to score in the paint without driving all the way to the hoop - could allow McGuirl to potentially start. The wildcard, of course, is DaJuan Gordon. The Chicago Player of the Year and four-star rated recruit impressed during his Team USA Camp stint and will be too good to keep off the floor early in his career. I'd think the Wildcats would like to take as many as two shooting guard/wing options in this class, if at all possible, to replace Sneed, boost the numbers and to start preparing for Diarra/McGuirl's graduation in two seasons.

Commitments (0):

STRETCH FOURS (2 on scholarship)

Montavious Murphy

SR - JR - SO - FR - Antonio Gordon, Montavious Murphy

Position & Recruiting Outlook: All sorts of names not included in this section could play minutes at the four/power forward this season. Sneed is certainly capable of sliding down and playing the four, although K-State certainly sees him as a wing and wants to use him at his best spot. Center Makol Mawien has an underrated face up game and can play here on both ends of the floor. Levi Stockard is a more traditional power forward and will certainly see time at the four. The most true, pure stretch fours on the roster, however, are a pair of true freshman in Montavious Murphy and Antonio Gordon. The two are very similar from a size and position perspective, but their games are different. Murphy is a little more well built, probably a better athlete and maybe a better ball-handler/passer out of this spot. Gordon is a more advanced shooter and scorer, has more ways to attack the basket and is simply a little more skilled offensively. Each will be throw into the fire this season. How much may well depend on how well they can play immediately.

Commitments (0):

BIGS (4 on scholarship)

Makol Mawien

SR - Makol Mawien JR - Levi Stockard, James Love SO - Nigel Shadd FR -

Position & Recruiting Outlook: Mawien is probably one of the more underrated players in the Big 12. I consider him an elite defender, even if he isn't piling up stats (rebounds, blocks, steals) in the manner that typically draws eyes to defensive play. Mawien contributes in all of those areas, sure, but his biggest value is his ability to switch almost anywhere and to make life very, very difficult for guards attempting to work off of screens. As noted above Mawien shoots the ball better than most realize, and I would think his offensive role could expand with Dean Wade graduated. Getting more consistent with his hands and finishing at the rim - combined with his high level defense - would give Mawien a higher ceiling than some appreciate. I do think, however, there are quite a few questions beyond the senior center. Stockard has a good amount of experience, has really worked on his body and has played well in stretches, but he's not a good fit on the floor, typically, with another big like Mawien. James Love has battled injuries throughout his career, and while he's had his moments (at Texas two years ago, at home against West Virginia last year, to name a couple), he's yet to look like somebody who can produce for lengthy stretches. Nigel Shadd is a very good athlete, probably not fully realized by some fans, and has the potential to be one of the better rebounders on the roster. It hasn't all come together for Shadd, however, and it will be interesting to see if he can step forward as a redshirt sophomore. K-State has a number of intriguing options interested at this position, but the numbers here aren't as needed as they are, at least on paper, at other positions. This spot will be fascinating to watch from a possible roster evolution perspective.

Commitments (0):

OVERALL: 12 of 13 scholarships used

Overall Analysis: I don't freak out about K-State having an open scholarship, as there are loads of players the Wildcats could have given the final scholarship to if they felt desperate to fill it. Don't get me wrong, it's not a positive or good for depth, but there's some silver lining to the fact the Wildcats have felt good enough about what they have to not reach for the final spot. Next year's class only has two seniors, too, making it possible K-State feels it's wiser to use that scholarship next year as opposed to reaching right now. Any time you're down a scholarship player, however, you lose a little margin for error short term. That's true here, too. Few other Big 12 teams return the amount of quality experience (Sneed, Mawien, Diarra, McGuirl) K-State does, however, and because of that I think the Wildcats could surprise in 2019-20 in relation to how national media will probably project this team. If a couple legitimate contributors could step forward out of the Neal-Williams/Sloan/Gordon/Murphy/Gordon quintet, I think the Wildcats will once again be an NCAA Tournament team and be a fixture in the upper half of the Big 12 standings.

THE RECRUITING CLASS