That was Nijel Pack , and the first commitment of the 2020 class. It doesn't always happen like that, of course, and I'm not calling for it to happen in this case, but St. Louis big man Davion Bradford has set his date for the weekend of Aug. 30, which also happens to be the opening week of K-State' football season.

The last time a hoops recruit visited Manhattan, he committed to Kansas State on the spot.

I wouldn't be surprised if other Kansas State targets joined the Rivals150 member on the visit taking place on such a key weekend. Remember, last year K-State got a rash of hoops commitments all visiting together on a football weekend.

Maybe even fellow MOKAN teammate Luke Kasubke will make his way to Manhattan at that time.

But, for now it's just Bradford, who won't be waiting until August to see Associate Head Coach Chris Lowery, the man who's been recruiting him to K-State.

"Coach Chris Lowery has been wanting to see me for a minute, so I'm seeing him this weekend," Bradford said.

They will meet up in Chicago at the Chicagoland Showcase.

The visit in August is Bradford's only visit scheduled at the moment and gives K-State a great chance to impress.

When asked to describe his style of play and what K-State could potentially be adding Bradford replied, "I'm a dominate big, effective in the paint and the post, a great teammate, leader.

"I set a lot of screens for my ball handlers and play-makers," he added. "I execute plays pretty good. I'm a talkative player and a little bit of a energy guy."

Stay logged in to KSO for continued coverage of K-State's pursuit of Bradford and other basketball recruiting news.