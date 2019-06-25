Join the team!
Subscribe
Home
Prospect Search
Home
Prospect Search
Your account has an invalid email address. Please update it here.
News
More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-25 08:53:43 -0500') }}
basketball
Edit
A look at new K-State hoops offer recipient Max Murrell
Grant Flanders •
KStateOnline
@GrantFlanders
Producer
CLICK HERE
for details on Kansas State basketball's offer to Class of 2020 big man Max Murrell.
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}