100 Questions: What's the role for Neal-Williams?
Question No. 62: What is the long term plan for Shaun Neal-Wlliams? Does his future include more minutes away from being a true point guard, or would looking into the addition to Sloan and full press on Pack as anything more than getting talented players be wrong?
Today we look back to basketball, specifically to discuss the possible long term plans for sophomore guard Shaun Neal-Williams.
I still believe, despite the mentioned additions of David Sloan and Nijel Pack, Neal-Williams is looked at as a long-term answer at the point guard spot.
Let's look at Neal-Williams, first, before moving on to the other names.
We don't talk a lot (not enough, I'm sure) about academic honors when discussing college athletes, but I think it's appropriate to note the St. Louis product made the Spring 2019 Big 12 Commissioner's Honor Role. It's something he and K-State are proud of, as the reason Neal-Williams was late getting to Manhattan last summer involved needing to finish up some school work.
Neal-Williams was a one-time member of the Rivals150 but dropped out, in part because of questions around his qualifying status. It also impacted other schools recruitment of Neal-Williams.
K-State never lost hope on the situation, and Neal-Williams rewarded the Wildcats by qualifying.
Now, Neal-Williams has rewarded himself with his efforts in the classroom as a freshman.
Why am I talking about all of this in a basketball story? I think it's an example of how Williams is able to succeed when given time to attack something, and I think it's a trait he's going to start translating to the basketball court as a sophomore.
The previously mentioned late arrival set Neal-Williams back, especially on a team full of guard experience competing for a conference title. There was no time left to slow down for Neal-Williams; he had to learn on the fly.
And, bluntly, it wasn't a situation Neal-Williams was able to overcome and earn significant playing time. And, more bluntly, when he did play he struggled.
Neal-Williams, though, is still the same long, athletic, 6-foot-3 point guard thought by fans and media (and coaches) to have an extremely high ceiling. The coaching staff never altered their thoughts on Neal-Williams, however, just like they didn't in their faith in him arriving at K-State.
I fully believe a full off-season to settle in, truly understand the system and work as a key piece in practice environments will produce a different version of Neal-Williams as a sophomore.
While that faith legitimately exists, it's more than fair to note K-State clearly isn't putting all its point guard eggs in the Neal-Williams basket.
And, while I also clearly like him as a prospect, I think it's wiser to have multiple options.
Sloan wasn't brought in simply as a ploy to push the gifted sophomore, but to seriously compete for the starting point guard spot for the next two seasons. He's not as big or fluid as Neal-Williams, but he's a more skilled offensive player, especially as a scorer and play-maker from the point guard spot.
More help will arrive two years out. Assuming there's no roster attrition at the position, K-State will feature three point guards - a senior Sloan, junior Neal-Williams and freshman Pack - for the 2020-21 season.
Maybe I'm naive, but I do think it's as simple as trying to stack what K-State simply believes to be quality guards on its roster. And, yes, the potential defensive versatility of Neal-Williams (who could ultimately guard one through three), does allow you to perhaps take one more traditional point guard you typically would otherwise.
Long story short, give me one more year of Neal-Williams before I start thinking about the point guard position going a totally different direction.