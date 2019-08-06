In an attempt to pass the time this off-season we're fortunate to have secured the help of scottwildcat from Boscoe's Boys . Scott is going to provide 100 questions about the past, present, future (and who-knows-what) involving Kansas State sports, and I'll do my very best to answer them.

I feel like Question No. 98 was about the right time to stick in a question for my wife, and the site's Marketing Coordinator, Natalee Hall.

In one of the earliest editions of The KSO Show Nats did make some waves, when she - surprisingly - hopped on and called K-State football, "stale," and that it needed some "fresh bread."

This was almost two years ago. And, in all honesty, we had no idea she was going to make such a statement when we put her on the mic.

Scott, and many others, I'm sure, remember this. Now, with Chris Klieman and company in place, it felt like it was time to get this answered, again.

So, I asked her to give me a new answer.

"So, here's the thing. Like a Sweet Hawaiian roll? Not everybody loves it, but nobody hates it. And if you really like it, you love it. I don't know... I'm trying."

Boy.

Feeling her struggles with being put on the spot with that question (out of nowhere in bed, to be fair), I felt it would be fair of me, as an interviewer, to give her an easier question and chance to redeem herself.

So, I told her to give me non-bread related thoughts about the new staff.

"I'm excited about it and looking forward to see how the year goes," she said. "I don't know; this isn't my job."

Then she left.

There you have it.

All needless picking on my wife aside, I think she nailed it. I typed in Sweet Hawaiian Rolls to do some research (or to see If I was spelling it right), and the first description I saw read, "light textured and fluffy."

You know what that sounds like? NOT stale!

In all seriousness, my wife - a K-State grad and fan - is genuinely excited about the new staff and season. I can tell. And, I don't think her excitement is too bad of a a representation of most of the fan bases, as well.

I think the die-hards are very, very invested. Probably more so than they've been in some time. The casual fan is taking a bit of a wait-and-see approach, it appears. Natalee - and many fans - fall somewhere between those two spots.

Any of those things, for what it's worth, is probably better than feeling stale.