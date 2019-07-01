***Yesterday's Question HERE*** In an attempt to pass the time this off-season we're fortunate to have secured the help of scottwildcat from Boscoe's Boys. Scott is going to provide 100 questions about the past, present, future (and who-knows-what) involving Kansas State sports, and I'll do my very best to answer them. Let's dive in to the 100 Questions.

Question No. 64: What are the story lines that you're most interested in for the 2019 football season outside of K-State? What about outside of the Big 12?

I've got good news and bad news for this question. The good news is I have thoughts on a story line for every other Big 12 program this year, and I'll share them in this piece. The bad news, though, is I have virtually nothing I'm following outside of the conference. I sincerely enjoy watching games in other leagues when time presents itself, and I think I gain a pretty decent understanding of the national landscape over the course of the season, but the vast majority of my attention rests with K-State and the Big 12 Conference. So, what I can do is provide one thing I'm excited to watch for at every school this year.

Baylor: Can the Bears crack the upper portion of the league? Matt Rhule was a hot coaching name this off-season, and, much like Matt Campbell at Iowa State has done, it's probably time for Rhule to get a result in Waco proving his worth as a major college football coach. I think he is, for the record. Does that means the Bears can win seven or eight games and push for a top four league finish? I think that's the question this year.

Brock Purdy and Iowa State needed a massive fourth-quarter rally to defeat K-State in Ames last season. (Getty Images)

Iowa State: Will there ever be a time this season where we seriously consider Iowa State as a league title contender? As much credit as Campbell and this program deservedly get, the Cyclones have long been allergic to crossing the seven or eight-win mark. Can this team end up with nine regular-season wins and threaten for a spot in the league title game towards the end of the season?

Kansas: Will there be improvement shown under Les Miles? KU improved from 1-11 two seasons ago under Beaty to 3-9 last year, including one-score losses to Nicholls, K-State and Texas. It was clear the Jayhawks were better and more competitive than they had been in some time (not saying much, I know), but will that trend continue under a new coaching staff in year one?

Oklahoma: Can a wide receiver be the star for the Sooners? Look, I know I should reference Heisman Hopes for Jalen Hurts or talk about another playoff push (which are both very possible), but I'm fascinated to see what kind of hype CeeDee Lamb can generate. Though two seasons Lamb has racked up 111 catches for 1,965 yards and 18 touchdowns, including 65 grabs for 1,158 yards (17.8 yards per catch) and 11 scores last year as a sophomore. I think Lamb is the best player in the league and set to erupt as OU's new No. 1 option in the passing game.

Oklahoma State: Was last year a dip (seven wins after winning 10 three straight seasons), or the start of the Cowboys returning to the middle of the pack? Mike Gundy's bunch has won at least 10 games six of the last seven years, but that 10-win total hasn't been surpassed since 2011 and last year's seven-win total tied for the lowest in Stillwater since 2005. I don't think Gundy is done, by any stretch, or this is a make or break year. Some, however, will feel that way if we see a repeat (or worse) of last season.

Skylar Thompson and Alex Delton could quarterback opposing teams when TCU visits Manhattan. (Natalee Hall/KSO)

TCU: Come on, it's Alex Delton, right? Is the former K-State QB going to become the Horned Frogs starter in his final season as a grad transfer, or will he end up providing depth at the position there like he would have at K-State? Either way, Delton's decision to leave was absolutely appropriate and one he had the right to make. I can't wait, though, to see if he gets to own the job. Aside from that, I'd share similar questions as I did above for Oklahoma State. Was last year a dip or the start of something more?

Texas: I'm not curious if Texas is "back." I do wonder, however, what specifically "back" means. Does it mean truly competing for a national title and reclaiming the title of THE program in the Big 12 (if they've ever had it, come to think of it...)? If so, sorry, the Longhorns aren't back. OU is deservedly favored to once again win the conference, and until Texas reclaims a league crown or exceeds expectations I'll wait to define them as "back." Unless you mean a nine or 10-win Top 20 type team. In that case, Horns Up For Peace.

Texas Tech: There are pieces in place from the Kliff Kingsbury era, specifically at offensive line, receiver and quarterback, which give some reason to hope Matt Wells could surprise in year one in Lubbock. My story to watch will be Alan Bowman. Was he just somebody putting up big numbers (without a lot of wins) in the Kingsbury/Tech offense, or is he a big-time quarterback capable of winning games for this program? Wells will find out soon.