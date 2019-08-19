Kansas State football practice observations (8.19.19)
Kansas State left a portion of its practice open to the media today. CLICK HERE to read our recap and catch our observations from how the Wildcats looked and what we saw.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news