News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-18 11:37:04 -0500') }} football Edit

What it Means: Offensive line commit Hadley Panzer

Tnk87mjsjer2ddrfw6di
Newest Kansas State commit Hadley Panzer (Matt Hall/K-StateOnline)
Derek Young • KStateOnline
@dyoungrivals
Recruiting Analyst

Ten things you need to know after the commitment of offensive lineman Hadley Panzer.1. Hadley Panzer of Lakin High is the second offensive lineman to commit to Kansas State in the 2020 class. The f...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}