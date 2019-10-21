Read a full transcript of Kansas State football head coach Chris Klieman on Monday's Big 12 Teleconference.

Kansas State Wildcats football head coach Chris Klieman (Getty Images)

On dual-threat quarterbacks in the Big 12… “It’s what fits your system and fits your style. We are seeing so many guys that can beat you with their legs as well as being really good throwing quarterbacks. As a defensive guy, when you have to defend the 11th man on every play with a potential quarterback run, it just makes it that much more difficult on your defense all day. That’s a trend obviously everywhere going with college football and even a little bit at the next level when you look at guys like Lamar Jackson.” On Jalen Hurts… “He’s a phenomenal player. Obviously I’ve been watching film on him all day yesterday and some this morning. He’s a great player. The thing that’s so impressive is how great of a player he is to come into a system and master it all that quickly at OU. He’s making great reads, great decisions and taking care of the football. Obviously we’ll have our hands full.”

On Oklahoma’s defense… “I don’t know what had happened in the past, but I look at them this year they’re playing really fast, they are really sound in their fundamentals. They don’t get misaligned. They don’t get pulled out of gaps. They are tackling exceptionally well. I think they’re playing with a lot of confidence. You can just see how fast they are playing. It’s fun to watch as a defensive coach to flip it on and see a team play that well, play that efficient and make big plays.” On the game-winning drive or Skylar Thompson’s confidence… “It was huge. Not only for Skylar but for the whole football team. In the fourth quarter you had an opportunity, granted we had to go 95 yards. And, he made some great plays with his feet and his arm. We were able to run the football a little bit, and then we were able to get a stop on a two-minute drive. I think for the whole football team it was something we really needed.”