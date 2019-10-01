Get a quick look at what Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman had to say in today's press conference, followed by our immediate thoughts, in Rapid Reaction. A complete transcript of Klieman's full comments will be provided later today on K-StateOnline.

Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman (Getty Images)

Question: What's something you would have changed about the game plan and something you thought worked after re-watching? Klieman: Klieman said he thought they put in too many different play calls in their third-down package, as they kept seeing things they thought would work through the two weeks of prep. He thinks they needed to cut it down some and perhaps be a little less, diverse (my word, not his). On the flip side, he thought K-State had more success running the ball in the second half on first down that he initially realized or would have expected. Reaction: Really, really cool to see a coach evaluate himself this way and acknowledge the game plan could have been changed.

Question: On Malik Knowles... Klieman: It truly will be a week to week deal. We are hoping he can do some things this week in practice. Reaction: I would not expect Knowles to play this week, myself, but Klieman cleary isn't ruling it out. I would think, personally, it would be much more likely two weeks down the road after another bye.

Question: On John Holcombe... Klieman: He plays fast. He's physical as a blocker. He wants to be involved, and that's a good thing. Now, it's going to take some time to learn the details, but he wants to help our football team. We're hopeful the more he can understand, the more he'll be out there. Reaction: "Plays fast," is a great word choice. I don't think Holcombe runs a blazing 40, but he sure covered a ton of ground out of the slot, immediately when at that position.

Question: On injuries with a bye week on the way... Klieman: We try not to look at it in relation to the bye week and just judge it day by day and week by week. Cody Fletcher practiced a little bit yesterday. That doesn't mean he's going to play, but he practiced yesterday. We had a number of guys get dinged up at Oklahoma State and not practice yesterday, but that's kind of normal out of a conference game. I don't think any of them will be "out," but we'll see. And we'll have to see what Malik can do later this week when he gets out of the boot. Reaction: I was interested, personally, in how much the bye week next week could go into these types of decisions. It's not surprising, though, with this staff that they aren't looking into the future on something like that.

Question: On uniform reveal... Klieman: it was pretty cool, something we've talked about for a long time with the white helmet and white pants. We wanted to wait until a conference game, and this seemed like the time to do it. We wanted to unveil it yesterday, so the guys had time to wear the helmet for a few days. That's really the reason why it came out yesterday. This seemed like the right time. Let's just start with this week and go from here (when asked about further variations). Reaction: Makes a ton of sense as to why they timed it the way they did, and that's interesting to learn. And, yes, there will be more alterations this year.

Question: Special teams at OSU... Klieman: I was really pleased with Blake for knocking in a couple of field goals. I thought Devin punted well, but the protection needs shored up a bit. We're always trying to get better at the return game. That's an on-going battle of always trying to improve on our return game. Reaction: Certainly a good description, here. Not a fantastic, game-changing effort from the special teams on Saturday, but certainly a solid, mistake-free one.

Question: On Skylar Thompson's mood after OSU... Klieman: He took it hard. I took it hard. Everybody who cares did. I told him in my office yesterday how proud I was of him competing. He just kept battling. We talked about some things we can adjust schematically, and things I'd like him to adjust and be more involved with. That's the evolution of a quarterback. I'm excited about watching him attack this process. Reaction: There's not a player on the roster Klieman has as much confidence in as Thompson, but it's also clear he's still going to show and tell him things he can do better.

Question: On Baylor's skill talent... Klieman: I think their talent at the skill positions is really, really good. It starts at their quarterback; I think he's a great player who can beat you with both his arms and legs. It starts with them, but they have really good backs and receivers, too. Reaction: It's not Oklahoma State's talent, as least as far as a Big Three, but you could argue Baylor has more play-makers, from a simple numbers perspective, within its offense than Oklahoma State did. Not as good or dangerous of an offense, in my opinion, but still a big challenge.

Question: On losing, do you take it harder or easier after winning so much? Klieman: You take them harder, I'll be honest. At North Dakota State it felt like winning was a relief, and that's sad to say. But it's the truth. I remember thinking to myself, 'Why isn't this more fun?' It turned into a relief, more than anything. (After the Oklahoma State game) I was frustrated at myself we didn't win. I was frustrated at our team that we didn't play better football. But it will teach us a lot. It starts with me, then goes through the coordinators and down through the team. Nobody wants to lose. Everything is worse during the week; that's the reality of it. Sometimes people get lost in the fact you won a game you should have lost. You won that game at the end of the year. Losing, though, stinks. Reaction: That, right there, was a fun answer.