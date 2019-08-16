Notebook: Meeting with Messingham and the offense
It's time to share another collection of Kansas State fall camp notes, this set coming on the heels of a press conference featuring Courtney Messingham and a number of Wildcat offensive players.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news