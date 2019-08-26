Predicting K-State's depth chart
We should be seeing Kansas State's first official depth chart at any moment, and here's my best guess at what it will look like.
QUARTERBACK
Starter: Skylar Thompson, Junior
Backup: Nick Ast, Sophomore
If I'm wrong... It would be John Holcombe as the backup to Thompson, either as an 'OR' situation with Ast, or by himself. I'd be pretty surprised, however, to see just Holcombe listed as the backup.
RUNNING BACK
Starter: James Gilbert, Senior
Backup: Jordon Brown, Senior
If I'm wrong... I could think of two different instances. One being no separation between Gilbert and Brown, with an 'OR' being used. Or I could see Harry Trotter being listed as an 'OR' with Brown as the No. 2 behind Gilbert. I'd be surprised if Trotter is listed as a starter with Gilbert.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news