We should be seeing Kansas State's first official depth chart at any moment, and here's my best guess at what it will look like.

QUARTERBACK

Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson (Matt Hall/K-StateOnline)

Starter: Skylar Thompson, Junior Backup: Nick Ast, Sophomore If I'm wrong... It would be John Holcombe as the backup to Thompson, either as an 'OR' situation with Ast, or by himself. I'd be pretty surprised, however, to see just Holcombe listed as the backup.

RUNNING BACK

Kansas State running back James Gilbert (Matt Hall/K-StateOnline)