Check out Kansas State football coach Chris Klieman's transcript from today's Big 12 Teleconference.
NOTE: Recording failed for first half of interview, but I did type notes. I’ll put a notation where the quotes become 100 percent accurate and not just paraphrasing.
On the bye week…
“The biggest thing we talked about last week was just trying to fix some of the thing we need to do better. We challenged each other a little bit more with our ones vs. ones. We tried to get really good competition knowing for the next seven weeks there are no more open weeks.”
On Malik Knowles practicing this week…
“I don’t have an update, just since we haven’t been able to be together yet this week. I would say it would probably doubtful.”
On TCU…
“They’re really physical up front on both sides of the line of scrimmage. I think they’re a big-play team. The backs are really talented, and on defense they run to the ball really well.”
On Alex Delton’s transfer…
“I did not (meet him), so I don’t know enough about any of that situation from Alex.”
On TCU’s running game…
“We have to hit our fits. We have to tackle better. The biggest thing is we have to make sure we have our leverage right and be sure tacklers.”
***RECORDING PICKS UP HERE***
On TCU’s defense under Gary Patterson…
“Without question (I’ve been impressed). I have followed coach Patterson for years and years and watched his defense. It’s so consistent and so physical. They play within the scheme of the defense. They play fast. They play hard. I’m obviously really impressed
What have you noticed when having a chance to step back and evaluate big picture during the off week?
“It’s everything. It’s not like we can focus on one thing. We have to improve in every phase and every aspect. Just the fact we are five games into the tenure, I don’t think there’s any specific position or thing. I’d say the biggest thing we need to continue to work on is tackling on defense. And on offense it’s sustaining blocks and making plays. That’s base football, and something we spent a lot of time in the off-week working on and hopefully continue to improve.”
