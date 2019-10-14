NOTE: Recording failed for first half of interview, but I did type notes. I’ll put a notation where the quotes become 100 percent accurate and not just paraphrasing.

On the bye week…

“The biggest thing we talked about last week was just trying to fix some of the thing we need to do better. We challenged each other a little bit more with our ones vs. ones. We tried to get really good competition knowing for the next seven weeks there are no more open weeks.”

On Malik Knowles practicing this week…

“I don’t have an update, just since we haven’t been able to be together yet this week. I would say it would probably doubtful.”

On TCU…

“They’re really physical up front on both sides of the line of scrimmage. I think they’re a big-play team. The backs are really talented, and on defense they run to the ball really well.”

On Alex Delton’s transfer…

“I did not (meet him), so I don’t know enough about any of that situation from Alex.”

On TCU’s running game…

“We have to hit our fits. We have to tackle better. The biggest thing is we have to make sure we have our leverage right and be sure tacklers.”