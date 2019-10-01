News More News
KSO VIDEO: Wildcats looking ahead to Baylor

Matt Hall • KStateOnline
@Matthew_D_Hall
Managing Editor

Watch Kansas State's players speak in advance of this Saturday's Big 12 home opener against Baylor.


Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson

Kansas State running back James Gilbert

Kansas State center Adam Holtorf

Kansas State defensive end Wyatt Hubert

Kansas State cornerback A.J. Parker

