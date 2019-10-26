Thank you to K-State Athletics Communications for providing the following quotes after Kansas State's 48-41 upset of No. 5 Oklahoma. Videos provided by Grant Flanders and Matt Hall of KSO.

Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman

Opening Statement…

“What can you say about the resolve of our guys? I’m so proud of the players and the coaches. We told them before the game that we belong on this stage and told them to continue to believe. We in the locker room knew we were continuing to get better. Does it show up always on Saturday? No, but when it would click, we thought we had a really good football team. The guys continued to believe throughout the game. Even when we were down 10-0 and 17-7, I saw a sideline of guys who felt like they really had a chance to win the football game and stay in the football game against a great, great football team. That’s, without question, a top five football team to me. We were down 17-7 and offensively, we were cracking and winning the line of scrimmage. That was the belief that our guys needed to say that we were going to do some good things if we’re winning the line of scrimmage. Can’t say enough about everybody from Skylar and the offense and the offensive line with how they played, to defensively, we tackled exceptionally well. We missed one thing on Lamb, where he made a few guys miss and scored. On special teams, we were big as well. Great program win. I’m most happy for the players. They earned it, and we have to build off it. That’s the thing we finished with in there. We have an opportunity to be successful because of our preparation. We attack the process on a daily basis Monday through Friday. We said, I don’t care what the score is, you just detail every play and give yourself an opportunity. They sure did that, so I’m really happy for the guys.” On entering the game as a 23.5 point underdog and putting the college football world on its ear today… “I don’t have any idea on the lines and spreads. It was a statement for our guys. You get a chance to play at home. I told the seniors, how many more opportunities are you going to have to play in front of this great fan base and play in front of your home crowd? It was a phenomenal crowd, and they stayed in it for the full 60. So again, credit to those players.” On the plays made by Eric Gallon and his injury status… “He was great, and I’m sick for EG. This was his first opportunity where we were going to give him significant snaps. He made a great play knocking the slant ball away. I didn’t see what happened, if he stripped the ball away on the kickoff when it went to the sideline. A couple of guys from OU said the injury didn’t look good. We said a prayer for him in the locker room. I feel sick for a kid that’s a fifth year senior.” On what was going through your head during the review of that onside kick… “All of those plays are reviewable. I didn’t get an explanation because it was mayhem after they announced it. From the vantage point we had, we thought it was touched before 10 yards. You catch a break a little bit, but our kids deserved to win that game. I’ll say that, and that would’ve been a sick feeling had they got the ball back. Who knows what would’ve happened? I thought we played better and that we should’ve won.” On what the difference was with the offense today... “Just rhythm, getting into a rhythm offensively and being able to run the football with our power game inside. We were able to hit some perimeter runs. I think it was big to have Jordon Brown back. It gave us back that 3-back set with some older guys. I thought Skyler was on point. He saw pressure and delivered the football. Against a really dominant defense, we didn’t turn the football over, and that’s a big thing.”

Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson

Opening Statement.., “Sorry if I held you guys up, but I don’t know if it has really fully hit me yet… to be honest. I’ve just been at a loss for words. I was sitting at my locker kinda just thinking about what we just did and how we did it. It’s a special moment for me in my life, but I know for Kansas State and the history, it’ll go down as a game people will remember forever. Just the thought of me being a part of it, a small part of it, is something I’m truly grateful for.” On going 213 yards passing and 213 yds rushing… “I think that was huge being able throw off of it and get the play action going. It was a balanced attack which is what we try to do” On whether this was what he had been waiting for from the offense... “Yeah I mean truly it was a game that we needed to get the confidence going against a good football team. I think we scored almost 50 today, it kinda shows what we are capable of but we can’t just get complacent or be satisfied with what we did today”

Kansas State linebacker Elijah Sullivan

On how he’s feeling after this win… “I’m feeling great. I’m just glad we won. It came down to the end, seven point game, I’m glad we won. Great win for the team.” On if he’s had a better moment than this so far at K-State… “I don’t think that we’ve beaten OU since I’ve been here so this is the first one for me so I’m going to take this in and cherish it for the moment now and then get back to work next week Monday.” On how it feels to win after being huge underdogs… “It feels good, you know. Coach, all he did was harp on, saying don’t listen to the media at the end of the day, just keep everyone focused on the team and it’s about us at the end of the day, everyone in that locker room, everyone who’s helping us at the end of the day. We just tried to focus on that and at the end of the day, we got the win and we did what we were supposed to do.”

Kansas State offensive lineman Scott Frantz

SCOTT FRANTZ, SENIOR OFFENSIVE LINEMAN On how the win feels… “That was amazing, for the whole team. Especially for seniors like myself. I’ve never been a part of something like that. That was a really special moment and we’ve worked so hard for some of us, a lot of years and I’m just so proud of the guys. I’m proud of the defense, proud of the special teams, I’m proud of Skylar (Thompson), our running backs, I’m proud of everybody and it was a special moment. I won’t ever forget that.” On what he was thinking during the review of the onside kick… “I hope they overturned it. I was excited to hear their call. I think it hit the guy, think it was before ten yards, I think they made a good call, I’m glad they made the right call. I was nervous, I was nervous for sure.” On what changed about the running game… “I got to give credit to our coaches, they had an amazing game plan and we were so confident going into this game. They had a great game plan and said just trust us if you execute this, it’s going to work and we came out and we played hard and we ran the ball and Skylar threw the ball so great. Wide receivers caught the ball so great and that kind of complemented the run game with Skylar’s ability and just the way we played and the game plan was phenomenal.”

Kansas State defensive end Wyatt Hubert

On the feeling after the win...

“Yeah, it’s a good feeling. Especially beating OU at number five, it’s a great feeling.” On staying composed after Oklahoma scored first… “We didn’t stress about that at all. We knew they were going to be a high powered offense. We knew they were going to score quickly and that’s something that we expected and we just adjusted throughout the game and just adjusted to our assignments and executed.” On playing against Jalen Hurts… “We knew one thing, that Cee Dee Lamb was going to be his main target. We knew if he didn’t see a receiver he was going to pull the ball and scramble everytime. Few plays were designed for a quarterback draw for him, and that’s something that we were aware of and we stopped it a few times. Anything quarterback run game is one of the hardest things to stop in football, so I think we handled it pretty well and I’m just glad we came out with a win.”

Kansas State wide receiver Joshua Youngblood

“I was just giving glory to God. Scoring a touchdown as a freshman is something not many people do that. It was just great to get into the endzone. And do it for my family, it was a great moment.” On the game… “I wasn’t thinking ahead. I was just trying to think about ‘Dominate every play’. With teams like that, it’s not over until the clock hits 0.” “It was a surreal moment. It still doesn’t feel real now. We have a great fan base and it showed today. They came up and they showed out, so I’m glad they were all here.”

JAMES GILBERT, SENIOR RUNNING BACK On how he feels after proving everyone wrong... “We approached this week, like the coaches didn’t say two words about Oklahoma this week, it wasn’t like we play Oklahoma this week, watch out for these guys. We approached it like a normal week, we worked hard, we prepared well and I feel like we just played the game like another game, you know. A lot of people were watching this game and this was an opportunity to prove ourselves and show the whole world that we belong here.” On what the team showed today… “I feel like, people came in questioning our running game the last couple of weeks so I feel like we established the run really well throughout the game and I feel like we took it one play at a time we kept pounding it and kept pounding it for all four quarters and we were never satisfied, you know what I’m saying? We never looked at the scoreboard we just kept pounding away and we got the result of a win at the end of the game.” On what opened up the run… “I feel like, when you’ve got a guy like Skylar Thompson, where he can run the ball too, I feel like it keeps the defense off-balance because they’ve got to worry about the ball-carrier but at the same time, they have to worry about number ten too so I feel like just having him in our run game adds another dimension to it.”

JORDON BROWN, SENIOR RUNNING BACK On having three running backs in the backfield... “There’s a bunch of moving parts and if you do something wrong, then it could be a big play for us or if we mess up it could be a big play for them, but it ended up working out for us today. On the offense clicking today... “We had a great gameplan, and the o-line did great and Skylar (Thompson) did a great job of leading us and we were able to make plays at skill positions.” On coming back after being down 10-0 early... “We were able to score right away, and that’s something that kept us in the game and we were able to just pile on and keep pounding away and keep scoring.”

AJ PARKER, JUNIOR DEFENSIVE BACK On if his interception gave the team momentum going into halftime… “Anytime you get a turnover on defense, it’s gonna show momentum. It’s gonna get your offense great field position, so I feel like that was a good play for our team to be successful in this game.” On his interception… “It was just a routine play. I was where I was supposed to be. I caught the ball and changed the game, so credit my teammates getting over the top and being where they were supposed to be to force a bad ball. It’s just one of them plays that we accept and it put us in the lead, gave us some momentum, and helped carry us through that game.” On if he’ll always remember this game… “Oh man, of course. Being from Oklahoma, this is a big game for me. It’s a big win for me. I’ll remember this probably for the rest of my life.”

OKLAHOMA SOONERS PLAYER AND COACH QUOTES

LINCOLN RILEY, OKLAHOMA HEAD COACH Opening statement… “Obviously, incredibly disappointed. Didn’t play very good against a good football team in a hostile road environment. When you play like we did it’s going to get down to a coin flip play at the end, and it didn’t go our way. It’s good that we fought back but just disappointed in how physical we were consistently across the board. We just didn’t do the things well that we’ve done as we’ve won all of our games coming into this one in the season really on all sides. We didn’t tackle very well on defense, I think this was probably, without watching the tape I’m sure, the worst tackling game that we’ve had all year. I mean, they do a good job in the run game but you can’t give them the extra and we did and then we didn’t do a very good job when we got them into second and third and long and that’s been kind of our strength this year and it wasn’t today. Offensively, you’ve got to just point to the missed opportunities, the couple of field goals that we had to kick. We obviously had a turnover there on a play where we thought we had a pretty good something happening there at the end of the half. I mean, it was a monster, you look at that seven points now, it was huge. And this team so often has been able to come out in the third quarter, you know we got some momentum after (Kicker Gabe) Brkic made the bomb field goal, we had a tremendous drive just to get a field goal there at the end of the half. We did not play well in the third quarter. We felt like our guys were energized coming out but then we just couldn’t get momentum back, didn’t play very good on offense in the third quarter which was the biggest negative there. Winning on the road’s hard. We’ve said it during, however long this road game streak is. It’s always hard and you’ve got to play good. You’ve got to be mentally tough and give Kansas State a ton of credit, they beat us.” On the physicality of K-State… “I had a healthy respect for Kansas State. I mean, you watch how they play and they’ve gotten better each week. We know what the environment is like coming in here so you know if they make some plays there’s going to be some momentum in that stadium. I was disappointed in the physicality, there’s no question about it we didn’t run it as well as we wanted to, especially with our tailbacks. Offensively Jalen (Hurts) had a pretty good game rushing the ball and had some nice things there. And then obviously we didn’t do a very good job in the run game and I think when we started missing tackles we panicked a little bit. And then the missed tackles turned into mental mistakes. These moments test your poise and they test you in a way that it’s difficult to simulate. I mean, they test your poise and we got some momentum and played like we were capable of the last several minutes of that ballgame and obviously it was too little too late.” On what surprised him on offense… “Not much, I mean there was a couple of things but I mean nothing that you don’t see week to week as far as somebody doing a few things new scheme-wise. They didn’t go and reinvent the wheel. They ran the ball well, they got out of tackles, and we made, I would think, more mental mistakes than we’ve made probably all year. I know we did. Then like I said, we were bad in the second and third and longs. And that was the game, we had a lot of opportunities where they were second and long, third and long, and against a group like that when you don’t get off the field, I mean, you put yourself in a bad position. And we got off the field on a couple of those early, we had some momentum offensively, we were playing well, we had the chance to really separate early in that game and we didn’t do it. We let a good team in it and then they whipped us in the third quarter.“ On if his guys got distracted after going up 10-0… “I feel that, but if it did then we’re not very mentally tough. We talked all week about how this was going to be a battle and it was. A lot of our guys have been in a lot of games so I don’t think that had an effect, I simply think when we had opportunities to get people on the ground, to get off the field, to feel the pooch kick, to get touchdowns in the red zone instead of field goals, when we had our opportunities, we didn’t make enough of them. We needed one more.” On if he wishes he got the tailbacks the ball more… “Yeah, I mean definitely. It got tough there at the end of the game just with the scenario of having to score a bunch in a short amount of time so that obviously was a factor but yeah, we didn’t run the ball the way that we’re accustomed to running it from the tailback position.” On Jalen Hurts’ game… “I thought he did some good things, I mean, I did. I thought he threw the ball well, took care of the ball, ran well. He did some good things. There’ll be a few, like everybody, a few that he’s gonna want back but I put him in a couple of bad positions I think for the most part he handled it pretty well.” On the onside kick… “If memory serves me correct, we had a very similar situation up at Baylor, I think my first year. They on sided it and that was the play that kept coming to my mind because they engaged our player first and then the ball hit our player, and it definitely hit our player before the 10-yard but I was certainly under the impression that if they engage your player into it, there’s no illegal touching. I may be wrong on the Baylor deal but I know the Baylor one was very very similar a few years ago up in Waco and they ended up giving Baylor the ball so I don’t know, we’ll see, go back, it was a 50/50 call and it didn’t go our way.” On if he talked with the official about the call for the onside kick… “Yeah, he came over. He said that they didn’t block him. It was reviewed from our spot in Dallas, by our people.” CREED HUMPHREY, SOPHOMORE OFFENSIVE LINEMAN On what slowed the team down in the 3rd quarter... “Y’know I’m not really sure. They had a good game plan coming in. They did some things that we needed to adjust to in all phases. It happened. It’s something we’ve gotta adjust to better.” On why the team struggled to get the running game going... “Like I said, they game planned very well against us. They did some things that we weren’t really prepared for, and I think that we could’ve done on our part, we could’ve adjusted better than what we did.” On how the team handled adversity in the 3rd quarter... “I think we could’ve done a better job than what we did, for sure. It’s just one of those things that us as leaders have to get across to them; that you know, it doesn’t matter what the score is, you just have to keep fighting, scratching and clawing your way back, so I think we could’ve done a better job than we did.” NEVILLE GALLIMORE, SENIOR DEFENSIVE LINEMAN On what went wrong in the game... “Y’know, one thing that we thought was just trying to be consistent, just make sure to play four quarters of ball and that didn’t happen today. I gotta be that much better; just being a senior, being a leader, get the guys going and you just want to affect them where we needed to be.” On why the team struggled tackling… “I’m not gonna say it man. Can’t point any fingers. Can’t point a finger. It’s the whole defense, as a whole. Things that we’ve gotta fine tune, things that we’ve just gotta be better. And they’re a great football team. Great coaches, got great guys, great scheme, y’know they came ready. We knew they were gonna bring their best.” On Skylar Thompson’s performance…. “He’s good, great ballplayer man. He knows what he wants to do. He trusts in his guys and he made some stuff happen, y’know that’s a credit to him. Obviously he put the work in and it showed today.” JALEN HURTS, REDSHIRT SENIOR QUARTERBACK On K-State’s defense keeping the ball away from their offense… “There was a lot of self-inflicted wounds. You talk about playing a team like that, they played their butts off. A lot of respect for those guys. I think you got to maximize every opportunity that you have. Think it’s as simple as that. Everytime we have the ball we gotta put it in the paint.” On if he saw this type of game coming… “It’s not easy. Climbing this mountain is not easy, it’s treacherous. The higher you get, you get challenged. Everything is not smooth sailing. The result is what it is.” On the hostile environment…

“Hostile enough, I guess.” On attempting the comeback in the second half… “Every spark we had, resurgence we had, whatever you want to call it, it wasn’t enough. It was not enough and I’ll do better with my leadership. You can’t leave anything on the table no longer so we got to attack it. We got to get our minds right. We got to take the right approach. No casualness at all. Just have the right intent as a football team. Appreciate everyone, you never know how or when it could be your last.” On if he thought he could do more… “We lost the game. I think there’s always more obviously, we lost. Shoulda, coulda, woulda. So what? Now what? How do we respond as a team?” On his message to the team during the game… “You gotta believe. Regardless of what happened, the result is what it is. It wasn’t enough so back to the drawing board we go. So what? Now what? We move forward We’ll be okay. We gotta fix it.” On still getting into the College Football Playoff after this loss… “Well look, we got to take every game one game at a time. Think we have goals as a team but you don’t skip from October to December, January without getting over November so we got to keep the main thing like I’ve always said. We gotta learn from this, we gotta appreciate this lesson right here.” KENNETH MURRAY, JUNIOR LINEBACKER On the team’s inability to limit K-State’s run game… “We didn’t play well enough. We’ve gotta be better up front, linebackers, we’ve gotta be better. Everybody has to be better. I mean, I’m not gonna make no excuses about anything, we just didn’t play well enough.” On how shocked the defense is with their performance… “I mean, if we don’t come in and do the specific things that we have set out as a defense to do then this is what happens. At the end of the day, we didn’t execute, we didn’t come in and we didn’t play up to our standard, and now we’ve gotta go fix that.” On if he’s disappointed with the defense’s lack of physicality… “I’m not disappointed in how we played, as in, I feel like my guys came out and played hard. I feel like we put it all out there. Obviously disappointed in the fact that we lost and obviously disappointed in the fact that a bunch of points was put up. But at the end of the day, y’know for us, we have to continue to build. We’ve gotta put this one behind us and get back on track. Like I said before, we, when we do things the way that we know how to do them and the way that the coaches have set out for us to do them, then good things happen. And when we don’t, bad things happen. Today we got outplayed. That’s point blank, period, not gonna make no excuses. We’re gonna get this thing fixed and come back rockin’ next, in two weeks.”