In an attempt to pass the time this off-season we're fortunate to have secured the help of scottwildcat from Boscoe's Boys. Scott is going to provide 100 questions about the past, present, future (and who-knows-what) involving Kansas State sports, and I'll do my very best to answer them. Let's dive in to the 100 Questions.

Question No. 75: If you had to pick seven K-State basketball players to play a 7-on-7 football game where the faith of humanity hung in the balance, what seven basketball players are you choosing? (Players could come from any time at K-State, only stipulation is they had to play at least one basketball game for the Wildcats)

Earlier this week Scott asked me to create my ideal Kansas State football 7-on-7 roster, which was an awfully fun exercise. Today brings a more unique challenge: Create the ideal 7-on-7 football roster using only Wildcat basketball players. A couple of notes on my roster building: 1. I'm not taking any big guys and playing the lame, "I'm just going to throw it up to them and they'll be a great red zone target," card. One, that would't work as well as you'd think against other elite athletes. And two, they've got to cover somebody on defense, too. There's a reason you don't see a bunch of 6-foot-9 wide receivers or safeties out there. 2. I'm not going to dig too terribly far into the past. Explosive athleticism is the key, and I'm one of those who does believe today's athlete has advanced beyond those in the 1970s, and earlier, in those areas.

Denis Clemente

This may well have been the first name I thought of. I can't think of another basketball player who has shown a better combination of pure speed and quickness than Clemente did. I think he'd be a nightmare in the slot and also strikes me as somebody with great coverage skills.

Xavier Sneed

Sneed was a very highly regarded football recruit coming out of St. Louis and could have played at the Power Five level in that sport, too. He's a fantastic athlete, unselfish and somebody with a huge catch radius without slipping into that "too-big," range.

Bill Walker

Walker is getting even closer to that "too-big" range, and I worry a hair about the speed. But, let's be real. This guy was a good enough athlete to be a top recruit in one of the best classes in recent basketball/NBA memory and, when healthy, seemed safe to be on an NBA roster. I'm not leaving that caliber of pure athlete off this group.

Mitch Richmond

I worry I'm getting too many 6-foot-4 to 6-foot-6 guys here and am missing out on some more realistic football stars, but Richmond can't be passed on. Probably the best NBA career of any Wildcat, Richmond was a legitimate long-term All-Star and able to seriously go head-to-head with the likes of Michael Jordan. He's an elite, explosive athlete who also did a lot of winning in college.

Barry Brown

Now, I've heard rumors Brown's chatter of his potential football skills outweigh what some think he could actually produce, but I'll take a shot. His competitiveness and desire to be a defensive stopper - with a closer to ideal body type - leaves me thinking if nothing else he's a great candidate to accept a defensive role without a ton of passes coming his way on the other side of the ball. Another athletic, competitive selection.

Cartier Diarra

It's that same reasoning behind Walker, and to some extent Sneed: He's just too good of an athlete. I could actually see Diarra being the best of the bunch, as him being just a hair smaller (still with long arms) helps him appear to be a little smoother. I think this is your outside wide receiver, somebody who will eat up yards with long strides and then find a way to go win jump balls.

Jacob Pullen