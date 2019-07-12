In an attempt to pass the time this off-season we're fortunate to have secured the help of scottwildcat from Boscoe's Boys . Scott is going to provide 100 questions about the past, present, future (and who-knows-what) involving Kansas State sports, and I'll do my very best to answer them.

I wouldn't say Kansas State is "done trying," but I would be surprised, at this point, if the Wildcats do add another scholarship player to the roster prior to the 2019-2020 season.

K-State, of course, currently has 12 players on scholarship and is allowed to have 13. The Wildcats were one under last year, too, before adding Goodnews Kpegeol. Kpegeol didn't feel he would have an opportunity to play early at K-State, however, and the two parties mutually went their own ways.

We know (thanks to this interview with John Kurtz) Weber was spending some time - while coaching Team USA to a gold medal - watching foreign players potentially worthy of consideration.

We don't know, however, what Weber may have found on the trip.

Now that he's returned to Manhattan after his brief Team USA run, Weber and his staff can take one more look at this.

KSO hoops recruiting analyst Grant Flanders and I met with some basketball sources last week, and they assured us (with examples) of K-State continuing to dig into the transfer portal to be caught up with and in contact with any possible options. At that moment, however, there weren't any names seriously being looked at or felt to be ideal fits.

For better or worse, expect the Wildcats to likely carry the open scholarship into next year's recruiting class. Last year they took a shot with Kpegeol; this year I think they'll try and find more value using that scholarship earlier in the 2020 class as opposed to at the very end of the 2019 cycle.

As the scholarship allocation currently sets up (and we were reminded), there are just two scholarship seniors (Makol Mawien and Xavier Sneed) on the roster. Those two, coupled with the opening, leave three scholarships to give.