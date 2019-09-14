KSO VIDEO: Thompson, Wildcats speak after win
STARKVILLE - Watch Kansas State's players speak after Saturday's contest at Mississippi State.
Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson
Kansas State wide receiver Dalton Schoen
Kansas State running back James Gilbert
Kansas State wide receiver Malik Knowles
Kansas State defensive tackle Jordan Mittie
