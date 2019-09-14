News More News
KSO VIDEO: Thompson, Wildcats speak after win

Matt Hall • KStateOnline
Managing Editor

STARKVILLE - Watch Kansas State's players speak after Saturday's contest at Mississippi State.

Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson

Kansas State wide receiver Dalton Schoen

Kansas State running back James Gilbert

Kansas State wide receiver Malik Knowles

Kansas State defensive tackle Jordan Mittie

