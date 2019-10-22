Get a quick look at what Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman had to say in today's press conference, followed by our immediate thoughts, in Rapid Reaction. A complete transcript of Klieman's full comments will be provided later today on K-StateOnline.

Kansas State Wildcats football head coach Chris Klieman (Getty Images)

Question: On Jalen Hurts... Klieman: He's running (Oklahoma's offense) at a really high level, and that's the problem. It's a really amazing offense, already, and he can hurt you so many ways. Reaction: You could argue, for a third straight season, nobody is playing better in college football than Oklahoma's quarterback. Hurts will be the biggest threat K-State faces this year, no doubt.

Question: On Malik Knowles' status... Klieman: We'll find out. He didn't have a normal week of practice last week. I'll probably know more by the end of the day Wednesday. Reaction: It would be surprising to me if Knowles plays less this week than he did a week ago. Barring any setbacks in practice, I'd guess he might be close to full go.

Question: On Jordon Brown's health... Klieman: I think they're going to do some testing on him Wednesday afternoon, so we'll know more then. Reaction: Not ready to take any type of guess on Brown's status, yet. Klieman doesn't seem to be, either.

Question: On Oklahoma's defense... Klieman: They're playing really fast. They get off blocks and they are a really good tackling team. That's the sign of an excellent football team. Reaction: If you haven't had a chance to watch Oklahoma's defense at length this year, it's a totally new unit. This is not Mike Stoops' Sooner defense.

Question: Who do you try and take away first on their offense? Klieman: It really is a bit of pick your poison. You probably have to try and stop the run first, but which run is it? Is it the QB run or the quarterback run, or the jet sweep game? Then, if you do focus on the run, they're going to have time to throw. I still think you have to take away the run, to some extent, first, but it will be quite a challenge. Reaction: There really is no right answer here, I was just selfishly curious what the idea is when going up against an offense with so many weapons.

Question: On Jahron McPherson... Klieman: I don't know how significant it is, it's a knee, but we'll see. I do want to bring up Johnathan Durham, though, who I thought played really well for us on Saturday. Reaction: Good note on Durham, for sure, who deserves praise for how he played against TCU. I think McPherson is a key piece, but there really wasn't a drop-off on Saturday from McPherson to Durham.

Question: On spread offenses slowing down... Klieman: I would say defenses have improved across college football and in the Big 12, but what Oklahoma is doing is unbelievable. The efficiency, the amount of explosive plays... it just goes and goes. They have a tremendous scheme and are executing it very, very well. Reaction: There's just not a lot to add to Klieman's thoughts about the Sooners' offense, but it certainly is an elite unit.

Question: On Jalen Hurts as a runner... Klieman: He's just so patient. He makes the game look so easy, and we know it's not easy. He's a winner. He did it in the SEC, he's doing it in the Big 12. He's going to do it on the next level on Sundays. He's an unbelievable talent. Reaction: "Easy" is a good term to use to describe how Hurts runs. It looks very, very smooth. He's a fantastic player, Klieman certainly understands.