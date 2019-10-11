K-State commit Christian Moore recaps official visit
The second commit of the Kansas State class in the Class of 2020 was Christian Moore. From Huntington Beach, Moore is being recruited by the Wildcats as an H-Back and is the lone California native ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news