Aside from a new Recruiting Notebook (EDITOR's NOTE: and DY's new 2021 Big Board), there hasn’t been a ton of new recruiting information flowing lately. Much of that is due to it being a dead period right now. The period, in which coaches cannot directly contact players, began on June 24 and ends on July 24.

Just before the period started, however, the Wildcats had an important weekend in which they hosted plenty of visitors. Most of them were commits already in the fold taking their official visits, particularly four prospects from Texas in linebackers Demarrquese Hayes and Jeremiah Harris, cornerback JoJo Wilson and defensive tackle Ronald Triplette.

The latter three are all from the Houston area. Triplette and Harris are even high school teammates. Both committed before seeing Manhattan, making the official visit the weekend of June 21 all the more critical.

“The visit definitely lived up to expectations,” Triplette said. “It was just great to hang out with the players and to spend time with the coaches. Also, my parents loved it.”

I think the timing of the official visit is a prudent conversation to have. I am not judging it or calling it a mistake to have them in June. I think the official visit in June was needed to grab the commitments of Hayes, Wilson, Triplette and Harris.

However, at the same time, they now have used up their expense-paid trip to Manhattan and any other one will have to come out of their own pocket. Perhaps the four of them will still be able to visit for a game in the fall, but there’s a chance they won’t.